Left Menu
Development News Edition

31 co-passengers of Manipur's 2nd positive case asked to report to corona authorities

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:05 IST
31 co-passengers of Manipur's 2nd positive case asked to report to corona authorities

The Manipur government has asked 31 people who had travelled in a flight from Delhi to Imphal on March 11 along with the state's second COVID-19 patient to report to the Control Room set up to deal with coronavirus cases. The 31, including 14 women, are considered as "high risk" as they were in close proximity to the 65-year-old man, an official release said here.

He attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month, which has been blamed for the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases across the country, and reached Imphal on March 11 in a flight. Thirteen members of his family havealso been placed under quarantine.

It also came to the fore that the elderly man had undergone treatment in a private hospital in Imphal East district before his condition was known to the authorities. Fifteen employees of the healthcare unit have been tested as well, officials said.

The man, a resident of Lilong area of Thoubal district, is now undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here. Meanwhile, the Thoubal district administration has sealed the geographical area of Lilong, banning entry and exit of people and vehicles, as a preventive measure against the spread of novel coronavirus.

Violating the measures will invite legal action, Deputy Commissioner N Bandana Devi said in an order on Thursday. Measures were being taken to seal the porous India- Myanmar border in Manipur, amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases in both the countries.

The first case in the state was reported on March 24 when a 23-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK had tested positive. Currently, 232 people are under quarantine in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases rise to 172 in UP

There has been a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh with at least 46 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours, taking to 172 the total number of coronavirus patients in the state as on Friday, a senior health official said...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 240 p.m.Edgbaston stadium in the UK will become a COVID-19 testing centre, The Warwickshire County Cricket Club WCCC announces. 228 p.m.A...

Simpolo Ceramics Contributes Rs. 50 Lakhs to Help Fight the COVID-19 Crisis

Gujarat, India NewsVoir COVID-19 has taken all of us by surprise. It is a crisis that no nation would have expected to face. And probably it is very unlikely that we face such a crisis in the future as well. But COVID has taught us to be s...

UNGA adopts resolution on COVID-19, calls for global cooperation to fight pandemic

The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted its first resolution on the coronavirus pandemic co-sponsored by India and 187 other nations, calling for intensified global cooperation to defeat the deadly disease that is causing severe dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020