Haryana Health Minister refutes reports regarding death of COVID-19 patient in state

Health Minister of Haryana Anil Vij on Friday refuted reports in certain sections of media regarding the death of a coronavirus positive female patient in Ambala. "No such death has been reported from Haryana. The media should verify the facts before carrying such news," Vij said.

The only death reported so far due to COVID-19 from Haryana had been that of a 67-year-old patient who passed away at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, informed Dr Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer on Thursday. Vij further said that the reason behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a call to all Indians for lighting Diyas, candles on their doors and balconies for 9 minutes on April 5 was to "showcase India's unity in diversity, which is India's speciality" and also slammed the critics for opposing this call by the Prime Minister.

The Minister also stated that the Centre is taking care of maintaining a record of all people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat's gathering organised at Markaz building in Nizamuddin, Delhi. "The treatment of all people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat's gathering is also being taken care of by the Centre. A total of 1277 Jamaatis have been found in Haryana and 5 FIRs in various districts have been registered against them till date," Vij said. (ANI)

