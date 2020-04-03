Left Menu
Ministry releases Rs. 500 women PMJDY accountholders in light of COVID-19

This follows the announcement made by the Finance Minister on 26.3.2020 regarding the ex-gratia payment of Rs. 500/- per women PMJDY account holders, for the next three months, under the PM Garib Kalyan Package.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:02 IST
In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by beneficiaries, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has directed the banks to stagger the arrival of account-holders at branches, BCs and ATMs for withdrawal of money. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Ministry of Rural Development is releasing the lump sum amounts @ Rs. 500/- per woman to Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders (as per a number of such accounts intimated by banks), for April 2020, and the same has been credited to the designated accounts of individual banks on 2nd April 2020.

In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by beneficiaries, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has directed the banks to stagger the arrival of account-holders at branches, BCs and ATMs for withdrawal of money.

After 09.04.2020, the beneficiaries may go to the branch or BC on any date as per normal banking hours. Banks may accordingly phase out the credit to beneficiary accounts. Banks have been advised to intimate the above schedule to the beneficiaries through SMS intimation as per the following text:

"We care for you. Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, a sum of Rs. 500/- pm has been deposited in the a/c of Women Jan Dhan Yojana Beneficiaries for the month of April 2020. Pl, contact your Branch/ Bank Mitra tomorrow/ on …….(date) to avoid inconvenience. Stay safe stay healthy!"

(Bank may choose the appropriate option from the underlined text)

In addition to SMS messages as per the above text, local publicity (through local channels/ print media/ cable operators/ local radio/ other channels) may also be carried out making clear that the money credited to the accounts is available for withdrawing when required and if the beneficiary needs to draw the money immediately, she may approach the bank branch or BC as per the schedule mentioned in para 3 above. It may be emphasized that the schedule has been drawn up in the interest of orderly disbursement while maintaining social distancing.

In this context, State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) convenors have been directed to immediately contact the State Governments, apprise them of the staggering plan and seek their support for suitable security arrangements at branches, BC kiosks, and ATMs. The State Government may also be requested to issue suitable instruction to the District administration and police authorities to support the bank in arranging orderly disbursement of money to be beneficiaries and in carrying out local publicity.

Heads of all Public Sector and Private Sector Banks have been asked to issue suitable instructions in this regard to Branch officials and Business Correspondents.

(With Inputs from PIB)

