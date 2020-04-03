UP: Suspected COVID-19 patient who committed suicide in hospital tested negative for virus

A suspected coronavirus patient, who had allegedly committed suicide in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, has been tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Friday. The sample of the 40-year-old man was sent to Meerut Medical College and the report is negative for coronavirus, said chief medical officer Sanjay Bhatnagar.

The man was admitted to the quarantine ward of the district hospital on Tuesday, Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur had said. The patient allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday night and the reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

