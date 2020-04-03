Vasant Kunj man files FIR against father for violating lockdown norms

A 30-year-old man from southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj has lodged an FIR against his father for violating lockdown norms, police said on Friday. In the FIR, filed on Wednesday at Vasant Kunj South police station, Abhishek has said his father Virender Singh (59) does not follow the lockdown rules and keeps roaming in the area.

Abhishek said he lives in Rajokari area and works in an automobile company. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, over 50 people have lost their lives and more than 2,000 have tested positive for the infection.

