Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will create special COVID-19 hospital in every district : TN Health Minister

Tamil Nadu government is planning to create special COVID-19 hospitals in all the districts, said State Health Minister Vijaya Baskar who visited the Stanley Hospital here on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:48 IST
Will create special COVID-19 hospital in every district : TN Health Minister
Chennai's Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu government is planning to create special COVID-19 hospitals in all the districts, said State Health Minister Vijaya Baskar who visited the Stanley Hospital here on Friday. "We are creating exclusive COVID-19 management hospitals in all districts of the state," State Health Minister told ANI.

Speaking about the hospital facility he visited, he said that the Dean plans to create a 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital. "The dean has a very good initiative where he is using robotic equipment in order to provide food and medicine to the patients. It is highly appreciable," he said. "The staff over here was very energetic, enthusiastic and they are taking care of patients very well," he added.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2088 coronavirus positive cases in India out of which 156 have been cured/discharged. The death toll has reached 53 across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

After Kerala floods, 'Youth Power' to combat COVID-19 crisis

Youths, who came together to help during Kerala floods and won wide appreciation including from the UN, are back again, this time to battle COVID-19 crisis. As many as 2.36 lakh volunteers across the state have enrolled in the special Youth...

Chinese struggle to return to work as virus controls ease

After two months in locked-down Wuhan, Wei Lei was eager to get back to work on a railway construction site. Instead, the 22-year-old found himself stranded at an expressway toll plaza where police decided who was allowed in and out of the ...

COVID-19: Nadda asks BJP workers to spread PM's message to masses

BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers on Friday to spread among the masses Prime Minister Narendra Modis message to light lamps or turn on mobile phone torches on Sunday.&#160; He also claimed that India has become a role model for o...

UK peak of coronavirus outbreak could be Easter Sunday, health minister

The deadliest peak of Britains coronavirus outbreak could be on Easter Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.When asked about reports that the death rate could peak on April 12, Hancock told Sky I defer to the scientists on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020