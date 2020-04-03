Will create special COVID-19 hospital in every district : TN Health Minister
Tamil Nadu government is planning to create special COVID-19 hospitals in all the districts, said State Health Minister Vijaya Baskar who visited the Stanley Hospital here on Friday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:48 IST
Tamil Nadu government is planning to create special COVID-19 hospitals in all the districts, said State Health Minister Vijaya Baskar who visited the Stanley Hospital here on Friday. "We are creating exclusive COVID-19 management hospitals in all districts of the state," State Health Minister told ANI.
Speaking about the hospital facility he visited, he said that the Dean plans to create a 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital. "The dean has a very good initiative where he is using robotic equipment in order to provide food and medicine to the patients. It is highly appreciable," he said. "The staff over here was very energetic, enthusiastic and they are taking care of patients very well," he added.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2088 coronavirus positive cases in India out of which 156 have been cured/discharged. The death toll has reached 53 across the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- TN
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
ALSO READ
'World has a collective burnout': Germany football coach on COVID-19
Events of over 100 people indoor would be canceled due to COVID-19
Pak confirms 2 deaths from COVID-19; positive cases over 300
Economic, labor crisis created by COVID-19 could increase unemployment: ILO
Italy COVID-19 lockdown does not halt work of UN agriculture agency