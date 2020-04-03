Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen Mary 2 departs Port of Durban after disembarkation of SA crew

The ship had been positioned outside the port since 27 March 202, after requesting clearance to berth to receive bunkers and stores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:51 IST
Queen Mary 2 departs Port of Durban after disembarkation of SA crew
TNPA said the ship, which arrived in Durban with 1 215 crew and 264 passengers departed the Port of Durban on Thursday and is now sailing to Southampton in the United Kingdom with the remaining 1 209 crew and 264 passengers. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has confirmed that the Queen Mary 2 passenger vessel has departed the Port of Durban after refueling and the disembarkation of six South African crew members.

The ship had been positioned outside the port since 27 March 202, after requesting clearance to berth to receive bunkers and stores.

Approval was granted on 31 March 2020 by the Department of Transport and the Port Health Unit of the Department of Health, for the vessel to dock, refuel and allow the six crew members to come ashore.

The six South African crew were among 27 individuals on-board including passengers and crew members who were tested for COVID-19 due to flu-like symptoms and/or contact with symptomatic individuals on-board.

Although all 27 individuals tested negative, Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize said the six South Africans will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

TNPA said the ship, which arrived in Durban with 1 215 crew and 264 passengers departed the Port of Durban on Thursday and is now sailing to Southampton in the United Kingdom with the remaining 1 209 crew and 264 passengers.

"The ship's line, Cunard, announced earlier this month that it had ended its three international voyages early in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Most passengers were flown home by Cunard earlier during the voyage prior to arrival in Durban," TNPA said in a statement.

TNPA said it has been working closely with the Department of Transport, South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) and the Department of Health to manage requests from cruise liners after new Regulations were promulgated by the Minister of Transport on 18 March 2020.

These Regulations essentially prohibit cruise liner calls, any crew changes, any disembarkations apart from returning South African citizens or permanent residents, and any embarkations unless they are for departing foreign nationals.

"The Port of Durban has a final call from the Holland America cruise ship Amsterdam scheduled for Sunday, 5 April 2020. Officials are in communication with the vessel agent and master to determine how this ship will be managed and any measures that need to be put in place," TNPA said.

COVID-19 tests related to cruise liners in SA to date included:

AIDAmira – docked in Cape Town on 16 March following a COVID-19 scare involving six AIDAmira passengers and two MV Corona bulk carrier crew, all of whom tested negative.

Arcadia – docked in Durban on 26 March after results were negative for 13 symptomatic individuals on-board. The vessel docked to refuel and restock provisions, as well as allow six South African crew members to disembark and return home.

MSC Orchestra – currently working with the Department of Health to trace passengers following confirmation of positive test results for two individuals who cruised on 28 February and 13 March, respectively.

The port authority noted that it is standard procedure for the Department of Health's Port Health unit to be required to grant free pratique including checking and confirming a clean bill of health for all on board before any vessel is allowed to dock.

Pratique is the license given to a ship to enter the port on assurance from the captain to convince the authorities that she is free from contagious disease.

"Flu-like symptoms reported by vessel masters are being investigated and tested accordingly to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

After Kerala floods, 'Youth Power' to combat COVID-19 crisis

Youths, who came together to help during Kerala floods and won wide appreciation including from the UN, are back again, this time to battle COVID-19 crisis. As many as 2.36 lakh volunteers across the state have enrolled in the special Youth...

Chinese struggle to return to work as virus controls ease

After two months in locked-down Wuhan, Wei Lei was eager to get back to work on a railway construction site. Instead, the 22-year-old found himself stranded at an expressway toll plaza where police decided who was allowed in and out of the ...

COVID-19: Nadda asks BJP workers to spread PM's message to masses

BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers on Friday to spread among the masses Prime Minister Narendra Modis message to light lamps or turn on mobile phone torches on Sunday.&#160; He also claimed that India has become a role model for o...

UK peak of coronavirus outbreak could be Easter Sunday, health minister

The deadliest peak of Britains coronavirus outbreak could be on Easter Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.When asked about reports that the death rate could peak on April 12, Hancock told Sky I defer to the scientists on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020