COVID-19: GRSE donates Rs 1 crore to PM-Cares

COVID-19: GRSE donates Rs 1 crore to PM-CaresPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:11 IST
Defence psu Garden ReachShipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has donated Rs one croreto the PM-Cares fund to help the country fight the novelcoronavirus pandemic, the company said here on Friday
The city-based Miniratna company has made thecontribution to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance andRelief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund from itscorporate social responsibility corpus, it said.
