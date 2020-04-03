COVID-19: GRSE donates Rs 1 crore to PM-Cares

Defence psu Garden ReachShipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has donated Rs one croreto the PM-Cares fund to help the country fight the novelcoronavirus pandemic, the company said here on Friday

The city-based Miniratna company has made thecontribution to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance andRelief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund from itscorporate social responsibility corpus, it said.

