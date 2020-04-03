COVID-19 lockdown: Cop attacked by villagers in Chhattisgarh

A policeman was attacked by a group of villagers, after he intercepted a man for violating the COVID-19 lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Kathli square under Pusaur police station area, where constable Harish Chandra was on patrolling duty, the official said.

Chandra and his colleague intercepted Naresh Jandge, a resident of Taparda village, who was riding his motorcycle, and asked him to go back home, he said. Jandge started arguing with the policemen, but left the spot, only to return later with his brother and 13 other villagers, he added.

The group of 15 men attacked the policeman, while his colleague called in for additional forces, he said, adding that the accused fled the scene soon after. On Thursday, the police raided the village and arrested one of the accused Chatursen Jandge, while others were still at large, he said.

A case was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official added. PTI COR TKP ARU ARU

