Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Kerala floods, 'Youth Power' to combat COVID-19 crisis

Youths, who came together to help during Kerala floods and won wide appreciation including from the UN, are back again, this time to battle COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:41 IST
After Kerala floods, 'Youth Power' to combat COVID-19 crisis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Youths, who came together to help during Kerala floods and won wide appreciation including from the UN, are back again, this time to battle COVID-19 crisis. As many as 2.36 lakh volunteers across the state have enrolled in the special Youth Task Force set up by Kerala State Youth Commission to carry out various activities with regard to COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Chintha Jerome, chairperson, Kerala State Youth Commission said, "2.36 lakh young people have come forward across the state to assist in various activities undertaken by the government and district authorities to combat COVID-19." "The task force comprises 200 members each in 941 panchayats, 500 each in 87 municipalities and 750 each in six corporations. During floods, the youth initiated voluntary activities in the state which was appreciated even by the UN. During a UN conference in Germany which I had attended, they applauded the activities of youth in the state," she said.

Chintha underlined that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the Youth Commission to set up such a task force. "The Youth Task Force will help in various activities like starting of community kitchen in every district, home delivery of food and medicines for the needy and for home delivery of ration from PDS. Even there are youths who came forward to volunteer as bystanders for patients in hospitals," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank allocates $3m to Armenia for equipment, supplies to fight COVID-19

In response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, and recently in Armenia, the World Bank is supporting the Governments response to protect its people amid the coronavirus outbreak. At the request of the Ministry of Health ...

BTS’s 'DNA' crosses 950 million views on Youtube

BTSs DNA becomes the first Korean boy group music video to cross 950 million views on Youtube. Other Korean artists who have done so include BLACKPINK DDU-DU DDU-DU and PSY Gentleman, Gangnam Style.On April 3, at approximately 8 p.m. KST, t...

AfDB's Fight Covid-19 social bond lists on London Stock Exchange

The African Development Banks Fight Covid-19 social bond, the largest social bond to date to be issued in the capital markets, listed on London Stock Exchange on Friday 3 April 2020, and is now available through its Sustainable Bond Market....

Swiss govt doubles size of coronavirus loan scheme to $41 bln

The Swiss government is doubling the size of its coronavirus emergency loan scheme to 40 billion Swiss francs 40.94 billion after being flooded by requests for help by businesses, it said on Friday. The government said it was expanding brid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020