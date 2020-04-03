Vasant Kunj man files police complaint against father for violating lockdown norms

Vasant Kunj man files police complaint against father for violating lockdown normsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:52 IST
An FIR has been filed against a 59-year-old man from southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj on his son’s complaint that he was violating lockdown norms, police said on Friday. In the FIR, filed on Wednesday at Vasant Kunj South police station, Abhishek (30) has said his father Virender Singh (59) does not follow the lockdown rules and keeps roaming in the area.
Abhishek said he lives in Rajokari area and works in an automobile company. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, over 50 people have lost their lives and more than 2,000 have tested positive for the infection.
