Spell out post-lockdown roadmap: scientists, academics, health professionals

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:52 IST
More than 800 scientists, academics and public health professionals have urged the Centre to release a roadmap detailing how it plans to deal with the epidemic once the lockdown is eased. It further sought to increase COVID-19 related testing, and asked the government to use its stock of foodgrains and urgent cash transfers to ensure the welfare of workers to stem the risks associated with a reverse migration.

".. a post-lockdown plan is necessary that will ensure that the rate of new infections is kept low in a sustainable manner when the lockdown ends. While social distancing and better hygiene can help, these measures are insufficient by themselves," a statement issued by them said.

Expressing "deep concern" over the government not releasing a roadmap on how it plans to deal with the epidemic once the lockdown was eased, it said, "we believe that such a plan should have been put in place before the lockdown was announced, and we urge the government to do so as soon as possible." Such a move would also enhance the confidence of people in the government's long-term strategy, it added. Noting that lockdown of society by itself was not a cure for COVID-19, buta stratagem for winning sometime for the healthcare system, the signatories said, epidemiological models consistently suggest that in the absence of other factors, the epidemic could bounce back once the lockdown is lifted.

"If this were to happen at the end of India's lockdown, the epidemic would hit a society already under severe economic distress, with potentially devastating consequences," they warned. Nearly 860 scientists, academics and public health professionals from top institutions of the country like International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, IITs, IIMs and IISC are signatory to April 1 statement.

They said the lockdown imposed by the government has allowed those who have the means to survive for 21 days and beyond, to stay at home to protect their health, but, for more than 90 per cent of the workforce, which is in the unorganised sector, it is both an immediate health risk and an economic catastrophe. The signatories also urged the ICMR and the government to take immediate steps to expand Indias testing regimen.

"We hope that recent advances in testing-techniques will allow India to follow the recommendations of the World Health Organisation, which has consistently recommended large-scale testing, followed by additional targeted measures as a possible method of controlling the epidemic," they said. Rather than attempting to prevent the reverse migration, using police, they urged the government to use its stocks of foodgrains and urgent cash transfers to ensure food-security and welfare of workers besides making sure that they were not compelled to undertake long and unsafe journeys.

