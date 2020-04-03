All Tabligh-e-Jamaat attendees traced in Haryana entered before lockdown began: State DGP

All those who had attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and were traced in the state had entered Haryana before the nationwide lockdown was announced, state Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said on Friday. The DGP said during investigation it had come to the fore that all 1,277 people including 107 foreigners had entered the state before the lockdown was enforced and a majority of them came on March 14, 17 and 20.

The countrywide lockdown was enforced from March 25. “There were no restrictions in place when they entered Haryana. I can assure that no one entered after March 25,” the DGP said during a joint media conference addressed by him and Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijai Vardhan and ACS (Health) Rajiv Arora via video link.

State Home Minister Anil Vij had earlier said the 107 foreigners were from countries, including Bangladesh, Malaysia, South Africa, Nepal and Sri Lanka. While Chief Minister M L Khattar had earlier said that their passports had been confiscated and FIRs registered against them for various violations like flouting visa norms, the DGP said these cases were under investigation.

These foreigners were traced to five districts of Palwal, Faribadad, Panipat, Ambala and Nuh, Yadava said. If any other violation comes to the fore during the probe, then charges will be added in the already registered FIRs, he added. ACS (Home) Vardhan said all the foreigners have been quarantined.

When asked about the nearly 60-70 people who were in attendance at the Nizamuddin event and had been brought to AIIMS Badsa in Jhajjar district, ACS (Health) Arora said, “As far the National Cancer Institute at Badsa is concerned, it has been declared as a designated COVID-19 hospital by the Centre. It is also the sub-centre of AIIMS, Delhi and directly comes under the Centre." He added that only AIIMS or the Union Ministry of Health can give updates on who all have been admitted there. The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West had emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus cases, following which a major area was sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders.

The Telangana government had on Monday said six people, who attended the religious congregation between March 13 and 15, died due to coronavirus. Subsequently, authorities across the country swung into action to trace the contacts of those who went to the gathering, attended by hundreds of people, including from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. Meanwhile, the three officials gave details about steps being taken to combat COVID-19 in Haryana.

DGP Yadava said police is at the forefront of the fight to prevent spread of coronavirus infection. “We have put adequate police force at all 162 entry points to the enforce the lockdown. Police personnel are also deployed in the mandis to ensure that when people purchase essentials, social distancing is maintained,” the DGP said.

Care is also taken to ensure that police personnel on duty are provided with masks and sanitisers and each week their medical examination is conducted, Yadava pointed out. ACS (Health) Arora sought to assure that there was no dearth of personal protection equipment for doctors, nurses and paramedics, who are at the frontline of the battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus, pointing out that none of them will be deprived of proper protection.

In reply to a question, ACS (Home) Vardhan said 573 relief camps and shelters have been set up across the state to provide succour to poor sections including daily wage workers who have been hit hard by the ongoing situation. As many as 15,850 migrant workers have been accommodated in 288 relief camps, Vardhan added.

