New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL68 NCR-TABLIGH-NURSES-LD HARASSMENT Tabligh Jamaat members harass nurses, UP govt to invoke NSA Ghaziabad (UP): Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined at a hospital here allegedly misbehaved with the nurses, making lewd remarks and dropping their pants, provoking the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to invoke the stringent National Security Act against them. .

DEL42 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases rise to 172 in UP Lucknow: There has been a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh with at least 46 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours, taking to 172 the total number of coronavirus patients in the state as on Friday, a senior health official said. . DEL21 RJ-VIRUS Fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, curfew imposed in two areas Jaipur/Bikaner: Over 20 people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday including nine who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, officials said. .

DEL39 HR-VIRUS-CASES Coronavirus cases rise to 43 in Haryana Chandigarh: Cases of coronavirus rose to 43 in Haryana on Friday, with Nuh and Gurugram being among the districts to report fresh cases, officials said. . DEL44 HP-VIRUS-LD DEATH Woman in HP dies of coronavirus, death toll rises to 2 Shimla: A 70-year-old-woman from Delhi, who was staying in a guest house with her husband in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, has died due to COVID-19, a senior official said on Friday. .

DEL66 RJ-DIVYANG-PM CARES FUND Differently-abled child from Rajasthan donates his national award money to PM-CARES fund Jaipur: In a noble gesture, a 17-year-old differently-abled boy suffering from a fatal disease has donated Rs 2 lakh that he had received as prize money for winning two national awards to the PM-CARES fund to assist relief works in the fight against COVID-19. . DES2 RJ-WHO-TONK Coronavirus: WHO team to visit Rajasthan's Tonk district Jaipur: A team from the World Health Organisation will visit Rajasthan's Tonk district on Friday to conduct a survey in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said..

