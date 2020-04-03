Combating COVID-19: Greater Chennai Corporation building sanitised

The entire building of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was sanitised by a team of the State Fire Services on Friday as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Various sanitisation drives have been organised across the country since the coronavirus outbreak in order to protect the people from the infection.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,088 coronavirus positive cases in India out of which 156 have been cured/discharged. The toll has reached 56. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.