5,500 km international borders in NE region shut during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:51 IST
New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The 5,500 km-long international borders in the Northeastern region has been effectively closed during the 21-day lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, Union Minister Jitendra was told on Friday. During a video conference with officials of the Ministry of the Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), North Eastern Council and others, Singh was informed that the lockdown is being effectively enforced in the entire Northeastern region.

The minister was informed that the lockdown in the Northeastern states is being effectively enforced and the region's long international border (approx 5500 km) has been effectively closed, an official statement said. The region shares borders with China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal.

The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic. Singh, who is the Minister for DoNER held a detailed review meeting while adhering to all the guidelines of social distancing, with the officers of Ministry of DoNER, NEC and North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) in view of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and measures being taken to fight the same in the region.

The minister was informed that 100 per cent work of the ministry was being done on e-Office, making it easier to comply with the directions of government to work from home, the statement said. All officers and staff of Ministry of DoNER and its organisations and PSUs viz NEC, NEDFi, North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC), North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), CBTC and The North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project (NERCOMP) have contributed one day's salary to PM-CARES fund.

The NEDFi is contributing Rs two crore to PM-CARES fund out of their CSR funds. As decided earlier, the NEC has already sanctioned Rs 25 crore to Northeastern states for gap funding to fight the COVID-19 outbreak effectively. This fund would be in the nature of untied fund, which can be utilised on any activity relating to COVID-19 pandemic and not covered under existing central packages.

The flexibility of untied funds would enable the states to respond quickly.  This fund would be in addition to the funds otherwise allocated by the Ministry of DoNER/NEC to the Northeastern states under the existing schemes, the statement said. The DoNER ministry has also sought projects for strengthening of health infrastructure in NE states under its flagship programme The North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

The states have been asked to submit their proposals by April 6. The projects in health sector would be sanctioned on top priority, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

