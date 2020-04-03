Amalgamations Group, Ramco Cements contribute to COVID-19 fund

Chennai, Apr3 (PTI): The Amalgamations Group, through its entities Simpsons and Co, Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE), has donated Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic. "The Amalgamations Group and Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) joins the fight against COVID19 and extends support to Government of Tamil Nadu by donating Rs 5 crore," a release said here on Friday.

TAFE said it was also engaged in distributing food grains and pulses to support families in Nilgiris district. Ramco Cements Ltd said it has contributed Rs 2.50 crore to the TN CM's Relief Fund.

The company said it has partnered with many government administrations in their fight against the coronavirus in its operating states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal and Odisha..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.