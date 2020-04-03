Combating COVID-19: IIT Roorkee develops low-cost face shields for AIIMS Rishikesh

Using a 3-D printer Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have developed low-cost face shields for first-line healthcare professionals at AIIMS Rishikesh for protection from COVID-19. The cost of the sheet is as low as Rs 5. The manufacturing cost per shield is approximately INR 45 and mass manufacturing cost will be less than Rs 25.

The frame of face shield is 3D printed and the shield can be used along with the protective gear by healthcare personnel while entering wards housing COVID-19 patients. The spectacle-type design of the protection shield provides the ease of replacement as the transparent sheet is not bound to a reusable frame. "I would like to congratulate IIT Roorkee for a commendable job of developing face shields for the protection of frontline healthcare workers. I am confident that these face shields will be of utmost use not only for medical health workers of our Institute but for the whole country," said Prof. Ravi Kant, AIIMS Rishikesh.

The shield has been developed at the 'ReThink! The Tinkering Lab', a technical facility open to all the students at IIT Roorkee. Tinkering lab provides a platform for students to do something great and inculcates ingenious spirit among them. It promotes innovation, experimentation, imagination and a lot more. Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Coordinator, Tinkering Laboratory, IIT Roorkee said, "This face shield is our humble thanks to all the healthcare professionals who are untiringly doing their job for mankind."

IIT Roorkee will be sending the first batch of 100 face shields to AIIMS, Rishikesh. "We commend the healthcare personnel for their relentless efforts in taking care of COVID-19 patients. I am sure these face shields will help in minimizing the transmission risk of the disease," said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee. (ANI)

