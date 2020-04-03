NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Barpeta JMB case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in a special NIA court here against two accused in connection with the Barpeta JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) case. The two accused, identified as Hafizur Rahman and Azaharuddin Ahmed, have been charged under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA had registered the case in the matter on December 21 last year, based on an FIR dated July 30 in that year, in Barpeta Police Station. "Based on source information, Barpeta Police had conducted searches on July 30, 2019, at the house of Hafizur Rahman, in which one country-made revolver, four rounds of live ammunition and Jihadi literature were recovered," the agency said in a statement.

According to the NIA, other trained cadre of JMB namely Yakub Ali, Sariful Islam, Mustafirzur Rahman, Md Hafiz Safikul Islam and Azharuddin Ahmed were subsequently arrested based on the disclosures of Rahman. NIA has already filed a charge-sheet against the five accused in the matter.

"The investigation has revealed that the accused persons are trained members of JMB, a proscribed terrorist organisation in India and Bangladesh... The accused persons procured weapons and ammunition in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in pursuance of the jihadi ideology of JMB," the agency said. (ANI)

