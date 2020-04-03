Traders, labourers in vegetable & fruit markets advised to practice social distancing

Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on Friday directed officers to encourage traders and workers to practice social distancing in wholesale vegetable and fruit markets. In a meeting, traders were advised to follow government's advisory on social distancing, said Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of APMC Azadpur.

According to Khan, around 20,000 masks have so far been distributed among traders and labourers at the Azadpur Mandi, the biggest wholesale vegetable and fruit market in the national capital. Announcements are also being made through loud speakers to encourage the workers about sanitation, he said, adding that sanitizers are being distributed to them.

Delhi has reported 91 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 384..

