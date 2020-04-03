Over 150 FIRs registered, 3,195 detained for violating lockdown norms in Delhi

Over 150 FIRs were registered and 3,195 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating lockdown norms, the Delhi Police said. According to data shared by the police, 156 FIRs were registered under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 3,195 people have been detained under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 365 vehicles have been impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, the data added. Police said 931 movement passes have been issued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days to control the spread of coronavirus, asserting that social distancing was the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus..

