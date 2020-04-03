MHA urges to States granting of exception to farming operations during lockdown
The Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) had sent an advisory to all States regarding granting of an exception to Agricultural operations from lockdown restrictions to fight COVID-19, keeping in mind the harvesting and sowing season. (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1608644).
With this advisory, exceptions have been allowed for farming operations by farmers and farm workers, procurement of agricultural productions, operation of Mandis, movement of harvesting and sowing related machinery, etc.
In order to re-emphasize the exceptions, Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to all State Chief Secretaries to ensure that exceptions w.r.t. farming operations, allowed under 21-day lockdown, be communicated to all field agencies. Smooth harvesting and sowing operations, while maintaining Social Distancing, need to be ensured, the advisory states.
(With Inputs from PIB)
