Beat lockdown blues by learning new skills, says psychotherapist

As the nation has been put under complete lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, people are engaging themselves with new activities and learning new skills to kill time. But many people are finding it hard to cope up with the curfew-like situation with all the recreational facilities like cinema halls, shopping malls, fun parks etc shut.

Speaking on ways to spend the days of the lockdown in an enjoyable way, psychotherapist Dr Jyoti Kapoor suggests that people should pursue a new skill and follow a set routine. "It is all about perspective on how you tend to look at the things. We have to know the way to deal with the current situation. We need to have a disciplined routine like waking up on time, exercising or learning something new and surfing the internet," Dr Jyoti Kapoor, psychotherapist at Paras Hospital Gurugram told ANI.

She further said, "During the lockdown period one should incorporate things what you always wanted to do, or can even learn new skills online." Speaking on the mental issues that people might face due to the lockdown, Dr Kapoor said that that restraint and uncertainty is causing restlessness among people.

"Till now we have always had a get-set-go way of life. Initially, people took the lockdown as a holiday but now people are becoming restless as they are unable to travel around. This sense of being restrained and doubts over when will the lockdown be over is causing anxiety among people," she said. Dr Kapoor lauded government's move to re-introduce epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat as "it will help the younger generation connect with the Indian mythology and bring back old memories of other people". (ANI)

