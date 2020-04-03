Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beat lockdown blues by learning new skills, says psychotherapist

As the nation has been put under complete lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, people are engaging themselves with new activities and learning new skills to kill time.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:13 IST
Beat lockdown blues by learning new skills, says psychotherapist
Exercise is a great stress-buster (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI

As the nation has been put under complete lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, people are engaging themselves with new activities and learning new skills to kill time. But many people are finding it hard to cope up with the curfew-like situation with all the recreational facilities like cinema halls, shopping malls, fun parks etc shut.

Speaking on ways to spend the days of the lockdown in an enjoyable way, psychotherapist Dr Jyoti Kapoor suggests that people should pursue a new skill and follow a set routine. "It is all about perspective on how you tend to look at the things. We have to know the way to deal with the current situation. We need to have a disciplined routine like waking up on time, exercising or learning something new and surfing the internet," Dr Jyoti Kapoor, psychotherapist at Paras Hospital Gurugram told ANI.

She further said, "During the lockdown period one should incorporate things what you always wanted to do, or can even learn new skills online." Speaking on the mental issues that people might face due to the lockdown, Dr Kapoor said that that restraint and uncertainty is causing restlessness among people.

"Till now we have always had a get-set-go way of life. Initially, people took the lockdown as a holiday but now people are becoming restless as they are unable to travel around. This sense of being restrained and doubts over when will the lockdown be over is causing anxiety among people," she said. Dr Kapoor lauded government's move to re-introduce epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat as "it will help the younger generation connect with the Indian mythology and bring back old memories of other people". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Primary contacts of baby COVID-19 patient test negative in Karnataka

The mother and grandmother of the 10-month-old baby boy, under treatment at a private hospital in Deralakatte here for COVID-19 infection, tested negative for the virus, baffling doctors and the district health authorities. Doctors at the h...

HC directs Yes Bank not to take coercive steps against pvt firm declared NPA

The Delhi High Court Friday directed Yes Bank not to take any coercive action against a private company which has been declared as a non performing asset due to automated process for failing to pay loan installments. The court was hearing a...

Netanyahu calls Modi, discusses steps to deal with coronavirus crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over telephone to discuss various steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 50,000 lives globally. The two leaders hav...

AYUSH ministry seeks action against claims to cure COVID-19

To maintain public safety and control dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment, the AYUSH ministry has asked drug regulators in the states and union territories to take action under provision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020