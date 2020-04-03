Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Friday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:15 IST
Pakistan on Friday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces took place at around 5:45 pm.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by initiating unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri. (ANI)
