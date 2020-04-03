Left Menu
Meghalaya sounds alert after rise of COVID-19 cases in Assam

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:17 IST
Meghalaya sounds alert after rise of COVID-19 cases in Assam

Meghalaya government on Friday sounded an health alert in the state, as the number of COVID- 19 cases in neighbouring Assam rose to 20, Health and Family Welfare Minister A L Hek said. Meghalaya had already sealed its border with Assam before the lockdown started.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma directed the district authorities sharing border with Assam to strictly follow all norms as a pre-emptive to break the transmission chain of the highly contagious disease in the state. "A health alert has been sounded in the state especially after fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the neighbouring state of Assam, Hek told PTI.

He said, We are not allowing any inter-state and inter-district movements, excluding movement of essential commodities and emergency services. "Isolation centres have been set up in almost all the districts of the state, the minister said.

Meghalaya till Friday has not reported any single case of COVID-19. Seven people from Meghalaya had participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.

However, all the participants are still camping in Delhi and Lucknow due to the nationwide lockdown. Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

All the patients are linked to a religious congregation in Tablighi Jammat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month, he said..

