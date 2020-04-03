Goa: Man arrested for objectionable references to Tablighi Jamaat, spread of COVID-19

A person, named Mohsin Shaikh, was arrested here on Friday for allegedly making objectionable references related to the Tablighi Jamaat and the spread of COVID-19 on social media.

The North Goa police arrested the man under Sections 269 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While Section 269 deals with commission of an Act which is likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life, Section 188 is related to disobedience of an order given by a public servant. (ANI)

