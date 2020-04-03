Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman attacks on duty policeman in Hyderabad

A woman on Friday allegedly attacked an on-duty Telangana policeman who had stopped her at a checkpost here.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:54 IST
Woman attacks on duty policeman in Hyderabad
Visual from the incident.. Image Credit: ANI

A woman on Friday allegedly attacked an on-duty Telangana policeman who had stopped her at a checkpost here. According to police, the woman was riding a bike along with two others, when they were flagged down at the Lalapet checkpost for violating lockdown rules put in place in the wake of spread of coronavirus.

While a police man was handing out traffic challan, the woman entered into an argument with the official and was also seen grabbing his collar. Speaking to ANI over the phone, ACP Malkajgiri said: "Three people were travelling on a single bike. Officials at Lalapet checkpost stopped them as they were violating the lockdown rules. While a challan was being issued, the woman and her boyfriend argued with the police officer and shook his collar. A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway."

There has been reports of incidents of attacks on doctors, policemen, health officials from several parts of the country amid the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Earlier today in the national capital Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry told a press briefing that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to State governments to take strict action in cases of attack on healthcare and frontline workers and ensure the security to the medical fraternity.

She said two more helplines 1930 (all India toll-free number) and 1944 (dedicated to the Northeast) have been introduced for such complaints. Recently an FIR was registered against six persons from Tablighi Jamaat who were in quarantine at a Ghaziabad Hospital for misbehaving with the hospital staff. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against them, terming them as "enemies of humanity."

In another case three persons were arrested in Aligarh on charges of pelting stones at a police team in the Bannadevi area of the city. In Indore city police on Thursday said that seven people had been arrested in connection with pelting stones at health workers who had gone to screen people for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-WNBA postpones start of season due to coronavirus

The Womens National Basketball Association WNBA has postponed the start of its 2020 regular season and training camps because of the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Friday. The WNBA, whose regular season was originally scheduled to...

Coronavirus: 11 of 28 samples test negative in Goa lab

Eleven of 28 samples sent forcoronavirus testing in the newly set up lab in Goa MedicalCollege and Hospital have returned negative while the resultsof the rest are awaited, said state Health minister VishwajitRane on FridayThe state has six...

Coronavirus: DRDO develops techniques for sanitisation of areas

Enhancing its role in Indias fight against coronavirus, the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has developed techniques for carrying out sanitisation of different areas, officials said on Friday. Earlier, the DRDO had worked...

Birdsong and clear views: coronavirus lockdown clears Paris pollution

Parisians confined to their flats by a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus can at least now open their windows and breathe in fresh air, listen to the birds and enjoy a peaceful nights sleep. Thats because air pollution and n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020