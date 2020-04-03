Coronavirus: 11 of 28 samples test negative in Goa lab

Eleven of 28 samples sent forcoronavirus testing in the newly set up lab in Goa MedicalCollege and Hospital have returned negative while the resultsof the rest are awaited, said state Health minister VishwajitRane on Friday

The state has six COVID=19 patients as on Friday, allof whom are admitted in the designated facility for theinfection in south Goa.

