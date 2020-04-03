COVID-19 cases in Delhi mounts to 386; two more deaths: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday mounted to nearly 386, with 93 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department. The total cases include 259 people who took part in a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area here earlier last month.

By Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 293, including four deaths. With this the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to six Among the fresh cases too, 77 were from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the department said in a statement.

Out of the total cases, ten have been discharged and 4 had died earlier and one has migrated out of the country..

