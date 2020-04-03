Man quarrels with health staff over COVID-19 info drive,booked

A man was on Friday booked inAdilabad in Telangana after he allegedly quaralled and tore apaper slip of a woman health staff engaged in contact tracingas part of measures to check coronavirus spread, police said

A case under section 353 of IPC (assault or criminalforce to deter public servant from discharge duty) and underrelevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and EpidemicDiseases Act was registered against him based on a complaintfrom the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA)

The man allegedly argued with the activist on Thursdayand tore a paper slip when she was collecting information inthe wake of a person there being quarantined, police said.PTISJRVS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.