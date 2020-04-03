4 cops dismissed in Bihar; 3 of them booked for violating liquor prohibition law

Four constables in Bihar have been dismissed from service for misbehaving with senior officials and indiscipline, amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Three of them have ended up behind bars as they were found to be under the influence of alcohol -- sale and consumption of which is banned in the state.

According to a release issued by the state police headquarters, constables Pappu Kumar, Saroj Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Dilip Kumar - who were with the Bihar Military Police -- had misbehaved with officials in Rafiganj Circle of Aurangabad district on March 28. Pappu, Saroj and Rakesh looked inebriated and medical tests confirmed that they had consumed liquor, the release said, adding that accordingly they were booked for violating the prohibition law and sent to jail.

The release also noted that the conduct of all four constables tantamount to "indiscipline" at a time when "there is a nationwide lockdown, hence there is neither the need for, nor the scope to, order an inquiry". Therefore, services of the four constables have been terminated forthwith, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

