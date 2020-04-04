People defy social distancing norms at market in Bhubaneswar

People in Bhubaneswar defied social distancing norms as they gathered at a market on Friday amid coronavirus lockdown. Earlier on Thursday too in a complete violation of social distancing norms amid coronavirus lockdown, a large number of people had gathered at a High School ground which has been turned into a vegetable market in Bhubaneswar.

Social distancing is one of the key measures through which people can avoid catching the highly contagious virus that has wreaked havoc across the globe. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)

