COVID-19 : BBMP shuts down Russell Market till April 14

The municipal corportaion has closed Russell Market in Shivaji Nagar till April 14 due to non-compliance of the social distancing norms during the lockdown. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Mayor, M Goutham Kumar said : "With social distancing norm not being followed, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to close the Russell Market in Shivaji Nagar till April 14."

Social distancing is one of the key measures through which people can avoid catching the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the globe. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)

