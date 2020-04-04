Rajasthan: 60-yr-old corona positive woman dies; 17 new cases reported

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday as the state reported 17 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 196, an official said. Of the new cases, eight can be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in mid-March, he said.

"A 60-year-old woman admitted at a government hospital (PBM Hospital) at Bikaner for last four days died today. She had no travel history. She was handicapped and on ventilator," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said that out of eight Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases, six are from Jhunjhunu and two from Churu district.

Of the rest nine, five are from Jodhpur, three from Banswara and one from Bhilwara. Of the three in Banswara, two had initially tested negative, but their test results returned positive on Saturday, he said.

In Bhilwara, an OPD patient at a private hospital, where doctors and nursing staff were found coronavirus positive earlier, has been confirmed positive, Singh said. Sharing details on the fresh Jodhpur cases, he said two are close contacts of a woman who had tested positive, whereas the source for the others is being traced.

They do not have link with Talbighi Jamaat, he said. With the fresh reports, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 196 in the state, the official said.

The entire state has been in a lockdown since March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace possible infected people..

