Three Maoists gunned down in encounter in Jharkhand

Three Maoists were killed in anencounter with the security forces in Jharkhand's WestSinghbhum district on Saturday, a senior police officer saidhere

Acting on a tip-off that members of the banned CPI(Maoist) had gathered in the forest near Chirungreda village,a joint team of the CRPF and district police force rushed tothe area, Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahata said

The Maoists opened fire on the security forces. In theretaliatory action by the security forces, three Maoists werekilled, the SP said, adding the security personnel also seizedarms and ammunition from the spot.

