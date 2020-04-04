J-K extends internet speed restrictions till April 15

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the restriction imposed over the internet speed in the Union Territory till April 15. The internet speed shall remain restricted to 2G only. "The internet speed restrictions have, while enabling access to essential services and sites, not posed any hindrance to COVID-19 control measures or to access online educational content, but checked the unfettered misuse of social media for incitement and propogating/coordinating terror activities," read the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department.

"I, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department hereby order that the directions/restrictions contained in the government order dated 26.03.2020 shall continue," it read. "The aforesaid directions shall be effective from 4th April 2020 and remain in force till 15th April 2020, unless modified earlier," it added.

Earlier, on March 26 internet speed was restricted to 2G till April 3. As per the previous official order, postpaid sim-card holders shall be provided with access to the internet. "However, such access shall not be made available on pre-paid sim cards unless verified as per norms applicable for post-paid connections," the order read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.