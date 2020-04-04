Andhra Pradesh records 16 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Andhra Pradesh Health Department. Krishna and Kadapa districts reported four new cases each, followed by Guntur and Kurnool with three each.

With this, the total confirmed positive cases in the state now stand at 180. Earlier, the test report of a 45-year-old man, who passed away here on April 2, confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive.

"The person who died on Thursday had coronavirus. In his report he was detected positive for the lethal infection." Shelesh Nawal, Amravati District Collector, said. According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare's latest bulletin, total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country climbed to 2902, including 2650 active cases. Till now, 184 patients have been either cured or discharged and 83 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

