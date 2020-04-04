6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, count reaches 164
Six more COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Bhopal, taking the total number of cases to 164 in Madhya Pradesh, informed the State Health Department on Saturday.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 14:37 IST
Six more COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Bhopal, taking the total number of cases to 164 in Madhya Pradesh, informed the State Health Department on Saturday.
Meanwhile, three COVID-19 patients passed away in the state on Saturday, including a 36-year-old patient in Chhindwara, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 11.
Two of these three COVID-19 patients died in Indore, taking the total number of deaths in the district to seven. One of the patients was an 80-year-old woman and another was a 42-year-old man. (ANI)
