Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K Congress leader welcomes amended domicile recruitment rules, advocates restoration of statehood

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-04-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 14:52 IST
J&K Congress leader welcomes amended domicile recruitment rules, advocates restoration of statehood

A senior Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday welcomed the amendment in the J&K recruitment rules to reserve all government jobs in the Union Territory for the domiciles. J&K Congress vice-president and former minister G M Saroori, however, urged the central government to fulfill the “cherished demand” of the local residents for restoration of statehood.

The Centre has amended its two-day-old order and reserved all jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for the domiciles of the Union territory -- people who have stayed there for at least 15 years. On Wednesday, while laying down the rules for domiciles, the government had reserved jobs only up to group 4, which is equivalent to the rank of constable in police parlance and multi-tasking staff in government offices.

However, following angry reactions from local political parties, an amended gazette notification -- titled the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order-2020 -- was put out on Friday night, reserving jobs for the domiciles of the UT, which was formed in October last year after the Centre withdrew the special status of the erstwhile state and announced its bifurcation. Welcoming the amendment, Saroori congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for remaining united and “forcing the centre to amend the order for the better future of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“The backlash from everyone irrespective of caste, colour, creed, region and religion forced the BJP government to amend the order within 24 hours…,” he said. Besides, Saroori demanded constitutional guarantees over land rights for the people of the erstwhile state.

Without identifying anyone, he said some elements are trying to divide the society and asked people to remain vigilant against them. The former minister urged the Central government to fulfil the cherished demand of the local residents for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Justice Chandrachud holds meet with HC judges for prompt hearing of urgent matters

The Supreme Court E-committee Chairperson Justice D Y Chandrachud has held a meeting through video conferencing with high court judges heading such committees to ensure urgent matters are heard promptly and litigants are not required to com...

CNI churches to live-stream special worship sessions

With public gatherings banned due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Church of North India Diocese of Kolkata has decided to go for live-streaming so that members of the community can join from home the special worship sessions, lined up till...

Andhra: SP monitors COVID-19 lockdown at Machilipatnam

Superintendent of Police Raveendranath Babu on Saturday monitored the COVID-19 lockdown and curfew situation at Machilipatnam town in the district. The SP visited the markets and other commercial places to see whether the lockdown rules are...

HarperCollins, Algebra launch online conversations with authors

Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, HarperCollins in collaboration with an arts and ideas club will host live conversations every week with speakers from the publishing houses long list of authors across fields. Named Reset, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020