Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Police probing suspected Markaz connection in first Dharavi COVID-19 death

The Mumbai Police is investigating whether there is a connection between the first COVID-19 death in the Dharavi area here and the congregation at Tablighi Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:38 IST
Mumbai Police probing suspected Markaz connection in first Dharavi COVID-19 death
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police is investigating whether there is a connection between the first COVID-19 death in the Dharavi area here and the congregation at Tablighi Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month. Mumbai Police officials on Saturday said that it is searching for a group of 10 people who returned to the city after attending the Nizamuddin congregation, and allegedly came in contact with the 56-year-old man who died after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to officials, the group had stayed in the Dharavi area for a few days after returning from Delhi. The residence of the Dharavi coronavirus patient has been sealed and all the residents have been quarantined, officials said.

According to sources, a major challenge mounts ahead for Maharashtra Police as around 150 persons who attended the congregation are yet to be located in the state. No one who attended the Nizamuddin congregation has been found positive in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Health Department officials have said that around 1,225 people who attended the Tablighi Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month have come to Maharashtra, out of which 1,033 have been located. Officials said that 738 of them have been quarantined and seven have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The seven infected persons were found two each in Pune, Ahmednagar, and Pimpri Chinchwad and one in Sangli.

Notably, several people who attended the congregation in Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus across the country. The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 68 people and infected a total of 2,902 as on Saturday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's doctors look for help from sleek new robots

The shiny new robots gently check the pulses of highly infectious patients on life support in the Italian epicentre of COVID-19. The doctors and nurses love them because they also help save their own lives.Italians have seen the world aroun...

K'taka CM requests employers not to cut salaries of servants, drivers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants and drivers who are unable to attend work due to lockdown that has been enforced to check the spread of COVID-19. He said compas...

11 people arrested in connection with firing in Gonda

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 11 people in connection with the firing incident here in which two people were killed and four were injured.The firing took place on Friday. More details are currently awaited.The incident took place a...

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast revealed, Po vs Kai’s fight, Everything you need to know

Kung Fu Panda 3 was premiered on April 1, 2016. It has been over four years fans have been ardently waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4. The previous movies had been quite successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally. Thats the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020