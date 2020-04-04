Official tests positive for virus, faces case for cover-up

Hyderabad, April 4 (PTI): A government official, who tested coronavirus positive, has been booked for not disclosing his attendance of a religious programme held recently in the national capital, police said on Saturday. The official is currently undergoing treatment in the Telangana government-run Gandhi Hospital, Jangoan police inspector D Mallesh said adding the case was booked on Friday.

The official working in the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) of Jangoan, participated in the religious congregationin Delhi on March 15 without permission or leave, and returned to Jangaon on March 18. The state government recently announced that whoever attended the religious meeting at Delhi, need to inform the health department officials or police and undergo tests for coronavirus.

The DRDA official did not take any precautionary measures and moved in public as well as attended duty as if everything is normal, the police official said. A case under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life,) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC was booked against the DRDA official, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

