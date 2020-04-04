Home guard in UP names son ‘Corona’

As the ‘COVID-19 fear’ grips the entire country with more people falling prey to the deadly disease, a home guard posted at Bilthara Road police outpost here has named his newborn son ‘Corona’ . Riyazuddin, whose son was born on Friday night, said he named his son after the disease to create awareness about coronavirus. "In present times, the entire world is battling the menace of coronavirus. Naming my son Corona will send out the message to the people to protect themselves from the disease and stay alert,” he told reporters on Saturday

PTI CORR NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.