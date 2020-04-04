Left Menu
Working to give details sought by Delhi Police, says legal team of Tablighi Jamaat chief

The legal team of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi said on Saturday that it is working to provide details sought by Delhi Police in the notice given to it over congregation held "in violation" of the restrictive orders in place to contain spread of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:36 IST
Advocate Shahid Ali, the lawyer of Tablighi Jamaat chief. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shahid Ali, a lawyer of Tablighi Jamaat chief, said a reply is being prepared and they were providing all the details sought by Delhi Police in the matter.

"We had sought time to file a response as a lot of details were sought by the Delhi Police after registration of FIR by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Maulana Saad had received a notice under the provisions of Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," Ali told ANI. He said reports that Tablighi Jamaat chief is absconding are "completely misplaced".

The markaz in Nizamuddin emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus with many of those who attended the congregation testing positive in different parts of the country. Nearly 650 cases in the last two days in different parts of the country have been linked to it Markaz Tablighi Jamaat also issued a statement and said Tablighi Jamaat and volunteers associated with Markaz Nizamuddin are responsible and law-abiding citizens of the country.

"We're proud of our history and impeccable record of cooperating with authorities whenever needed, having no hidden agenda but to focus on moral upliftment of the Muslim community," the statement said. "In line with our goals, all volunteers and participants of Tablighi Jamaat are directed to assist, co-operate and extend all help in respect of the current COVID-19 crisis and provide all necessary information as and when required by visiting the concerned local police or any other concerned government authority for any medical checkup or COVID-19 test," it added.

Delhi Police had served notice to the Jamaat chief asking several questions regarding the congregation held at Nizamuddin after an FIR was registered in the matter under the Epidemic Disease Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

