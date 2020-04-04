Jalandhar man seeks CM's help to go to his aunt's house amid curfew

A college student, who was facing some mental health issues and living alone near here, was sent to his aunt's house after he sought help from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Twitter. Harsimran Singh, 22, in his tweet wrote that he was alone at his home in a village near Nakodar as his family is settled in Dubai.

He sought help from the Punjab government and the district administration as he wanted to go to his aunt's place in Nakodar, 25 km from here. "I am having a very hard time, please help me please," he tweeted. Reacting to his tweet, the Chief Minister's Office asked the district administration to look into the matter immediately, a government release said.

Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Varinder Kumar Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Navjot Singh Mahal rushed to the spot. A team of doctors examined the man. They asked Sub Divisional Magistrate Amit Kumar and Assistant Superintendent of Police Vatsalha Gupta to make necessary arrangements to take the man to Nakodar, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.