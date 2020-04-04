Maha has enough stock of food grains,no need to panic: Bhujbal

Amid reports of hardships being faced by people in procuring food grains from fair price shops due to the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state has enough reserves of grains that can last for six more months. Appealing to people to not panic and crowd such shops, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also said the state government is planning to buy food grains from the open market and sell it to holders of saffron-coloured ration cards at cheaper rates.

Bhujbal made the remarks after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai. During the meeting, he apprised Pawar about the steps being taken for providing food grains to ration card-holders amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

"We have adequate stock of food grains. There is no shortage of it. There is enough stock for six months," Bhujbal said, adding that beneficiaries will get regular food grains plus the free five kg rice announced by the Centre. He said the government will buy food grains from open market at Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg and sell it at subsidised Rs 10 to Rs 12 per kg to the saffron card-holders to help them tide over the crisis.

The move will put the additional burden of Rs 300 crore per month on the state exchequer. The minister further said that he would look into the complaints regarding people from containment zones in Mumbai not receiving food grains.

Till Friday, about 6.94 lakh quintals of food grains were distributed to 28.61 lakh ration card-holders through the public distribution system since Wednesday. This amount, distributed during the lockdown imposed for the coronavirus outbreak, was said to be a record.

