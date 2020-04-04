Rajasthan: 60-yr-old COVID-19 positive woman dies; confirmed cases touch 200

Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:36 IST
A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no recent travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Saturday as the state reported 21 fresh confirmed cases, taking the tally to 200, an official said. Of the new cases, 10 can be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in mid-March, he said.

"A 60-year-old woman admitted at a government hospital (PBM Hospital) at Bikaner for the last four days died today. She had no (recent) travel history. She was living with disabilities and staying on ventilator," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said out of the 10 Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases, six are from Jhunjhunu and two each from Churu and Bharatpur district.

Two persons from Banswara, who had initially tested negative, results returned positive on Saturday, he said. In Bhilwara, an OPD patient at a private hospital, where doctors and nursing staff were found coronavirus positive earlier, were confirmed to be positive for the infection, Singh said.

Seven cases have surfaced in Jodhpur. Four of them are close contacts of a woman who was diagnosed coronavirus positive whereas source of the other three is being traced, Singh said. They do not have link with Tablighi Jamaat, he said.

With the fresh reports, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 200 in the state, the official said. Four COVID-19 patients so far have died in Rajasthan. The entire state has been in a lockdown since March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace possible infected people.

