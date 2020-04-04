COVID-19: Another Tablighi Jamaat member tests positive in U'khand, total cases up to 17

Left Menu
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:01 IST
A Tablighi Jamaat member tested positive for coronavirus in Roorkee of Haridwar district on Saturday taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand to 17. The state has seen a sudden spike with 10 people testing positive for COVID-19 in less than 48 hours.

All the 10 positive cases reported since Thursday night are members of the Jamaat. Three tested positive on Thursday night, six on Friday and the latest one on Saturday.

The man who tested positive hails from Paniyala village and was at an isolation facility in Roorkee since March 31, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar told reporters. The patient is being brought to the Mela hospital in Haridwar for further treatment, Ravishankar said, adding that he had a travel history to Alwar in Rajasthan.

The man's brother and other family members are also being brought to an isolation centre in the district, the DM added. Eighteen others who came in contact with the patient's brother are also being quarantined apart from the entire Paniyala village which is also being quarantined the way another village in the district Bendikhata was quarantined recently, Ravishankar pointed out.

The first positive case in Uttarakhand was reported on March 15 and till April 2 there were only seven positive cases in the state. Two persons have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

