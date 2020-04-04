Left Menu
Two forest rangers among 7 injured in leopard attack in UP's Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:41 IST
Two forest rangers among 7 injured in leopard attack in UP's Bahraich

Seven people, including two forest rangers, were injured in a leopard attack in a village under Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary area here on Saturday. After receiving information that a leopard had entered Prithvi Purva village under the sanctuary area and injured five villagers, the two forest range officers reached the village, Divisional Forest Officer G P Singh said.

They managed to catch the big cat in a cage with the help of forest department officials and local residents, the DFO added. During the operation, forest range officers A P Singh and Ashok Tyagi received injuries and along with other injured persons were admitted to a nearby government hospital, the DFO said, adding that senior officials have been informed about the incident.

