1 killed in explosion at sugar mill in Muzaffarnagar

1 killed in explosion at sugar mill in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:00 IST
At least one labourer was killed and another injured in an explosion at a sugar mill here on Saturday, an official said. It is suspected that the chimney of a boiler in Bajaj Sugar mill in Budhana exploded, he said.
The deceased has been identified as Aslukman (40) and the injured labourer, Satyavan, was rushed to a hospital, the official said. Police reached the spot and an investigation is underway, he added.
