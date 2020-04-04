Go: Man claims assault by Tablighis, CM orders probe

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday ordered an inquiry after a man claimed that he was assaulted by a group of Tablighis in South Goa for informing the state government about their presence in the area. In a video clip that has gone viral, a Muslim man purportedly claimed that he was attacked by a group of Tablighis after he informed the call centre launched by the government to identify suspected coronavirus cases.

"These men came from outside Goa. They might have attended the gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. They were suspects and hence I had informed the call centre about them," he can be heard saying in the video in Konkani. The man further claimed that a government official might have leaked his name to the Tablighis.

When asked about the clip, the CM told reporters that he had ordered an inquiry into the incident. "The information passed on to the call centre is supposed to be confidential. I have asked police to inquire into the incident and will find out whether there is leakage of information," he said.

At least 40 people from Goa had visited Nizamuddin area in Delhi before the Tablighi Jamaat held a congregation in March, which has emerged as a major hotspot of coronavirus outbreak. Medical tests conducted on eight of them returned negative.

The coastal state has so far recorded seven COVID-19 cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.